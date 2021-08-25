El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated, says assessor, U.S. Census data
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a constant back-and-forth with Denver County in recent years, but El Paso County now stands alone as having more people and property parcels than any other Colorado County.
That fact was confirmed this week by County Assessor Steve Schleiker, based on data from last year's census by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau's website lists a population of 730,395 as of April 2020, but Schleiker said that date is still being compiled and the actual population may be closer to 790,000.
"Much of that population is coming from the Denver metro area and from Douglas County," he said. "They're settling in the Monument Area, Security-Widefield and Falcon. The Falcon area is one of our fastest-growing. El Paso County is a great area and people like it here."
However, with that growth comes mounting financial challenges which the top county-wide elected leaders made county commissioners aware of Tuesday.
The sheriff, district attorney, clerk and recorder, and assessor alerted commissioners that those departments will need more funding and resources in upcoming years because of continued growth and unfunded requirements from the state.
"We've been doing the best job we can with limited staff and resources," Schleiker said. "But that can't continue with the growth we're seeing, and it's growth that isn't going to stop anytime soon."
It's unclear where the county can find more resources; officials are already facing road improvements needs that commissioner chairman Stan VanderWerf recently described as "in the hundreds of millions of dollars."
With only 30% of county revenue coming from property taxes, Schleiker said that one option is collecting property taxes from some local nonprofit organizations -- many of which are exempt.
Comments
4 Comments
01011001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01101101 01100101 01100001 01101110 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01101001 01110011 01110100 01101001 01100011 01100001 01101100 00100000 01100001 01101110 01100001 01101100 01111001 01110011 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110011 01101000 01101111 01110111 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110000 01101111 01110000 01110101 01101100 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101111 01101110 00100000 01100100 01100101 01101110 01110011 01101001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01110011 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01101100 01101111 01110111 00100000 01101001 01101110 01100011 01101111 01101101 01100101 00100000 01101110 01100101 01101001 01100111 01101000 01100010 01101111 01110010 01101000 01101111 01101111 01100100 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100001 01101110 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01000010 01110010 01101111 01100001 01100100 01101101 01101111 01101111 01110010 00101100 00100000 01101011 01101001 01110011 01110011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01100011 01100001 01101101 01100101 01101100 01110011 00101100 00100000 01101101 01101111 01110101 01101110 01110100 01100001 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110011 01101000 01100001 01100100 01101111 01110111 01110011 00101100 00100000 01100101 01110100 01100011 00101110 00100000 00100000 01000111 01101111 00100000 01101111 01101110 00100000 01100001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01110100 01100101 01101100 01101100 00100000 01110101 01110011 00100000 01100001 01100111 01100001 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110111 01101000 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01111001 00100000 01100100 01101001 01100100 01101110 00100111 01110100 00100000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01110010 01100101 01111010 01101111 01101110 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101111 01100110 01100110 00100000 00110100 00110010 00110000 00100000 01100001 01110000 01100001 01110010 01110100 01101101 01100101 01101110 01110100 01110011 00100000 01101111 01100110 01100110 00100000 01000111 01001111 01010100 01000111 00100000 01100010 01110101 01110100 00100000 01100100 01101001 01100100 00100000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 00110001 00110111 00110000 00100000 01100001 01110000 01100001 01110010 01110100 01101101 01100101 01101110 01110100 01110011 00100000 01101111 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01100101 01100001 01110011 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101001 01100100 01100101 00101110 00101110 00101110
no adam sam sam
no tom ida tom
no boy union mary
yet still blocked, any guesses why?
Alpha November Alpha Lima (in an@lysis) did it!
Will add that to the list thanks RMC SS.