El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated, says assessor, U.S. Census data

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a constant back-and-forth with Denver County in recent years, but El Paso County now stands alone as having more people and property parcels than any other Colorado County.

That fact was confirmed this week by County Assessor Steve Schleiker, based on data from last year's census by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau's website lists a population of 730,395 as of April 2020, but Schleiker said that date is still being compiled and the actual population may be closer to 790,000.

"Much of that population is coming from the Denver metro area and from Douglas County," he said. "They're settling in the Monument Area, Security-Widefield and Falcon. The Falcon area is one of our fastest-growing. El Paso County is a great area and people like it here."

However, with that growth comes mounting financial challenges which the top county-wide elected leaders made county commissioners aware of Tuesday.

The sheriff, district attorney, clerk and recorder, and assessor alerted commissioners that those departments will need more funding and resources in upcoming years because of continued growth and unfunded requirements from the state.

"We've been doing the best job we can with limited staff and resources," Schleiker said. "But that can't continue with the growth we're seeing, and it's growth that isn't going to stop anytime soon."

It's unclear where the county can find more resources; officials are already facing road improvements needs that commissioner chairman Stan VanderWerf recently described as "in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

With only 30% of county revenue coming from property taxes, Schleiker said that one option is collecting property taxes from some local nonprofit organizations -- many of which are exempt.