Major crash closes Hwy 115 near Fremont County line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso county lines that has traffic blocked Monday afternoon.

CSP said lanes would be blocked until about 4 p.m.; drivers are urged to use Interstate 25 as a detour.

The patient was flown by chopper to Colorado Springs. We have a CDOT snow plow enroute to clear the debris from the highway. We have two tow trucks almost on scene. Very shortly we will begin alternating traffic in one lane. Please be careful. We are working quickly but safely. pic.twitter.com/sOWkUTcgQJ — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 23, 2021

Keep updated on traffic conditions with our live map here.

We're working on getting more information about the crash, check back for updates.