today at 3:45 PM
Published 2:47 PM

Major crash closes Hwy 115 near Fremont County line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso county lines that has traffic blocked Monday afternoon.

CSP said lanes would be blocked until about 4 p.m.; drivers are urged to use Interstate 25 as a detour.

Keep updated on traffic conditions with our live map here.

We're working on getting more information about the crash, check back for updates.

