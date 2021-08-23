El Paso citizens surprised, frustrated by closure of downtown DMV office

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Long lines and system shutdowns are no longer an issue at the downtown office of El Paso County's Department of Motor Vehicles, because that office is now closed.

The office, formerly located in the basement of Centennial Hall, is being used for other purposes; the closure, which apparently happened last fall, surprised many citizens for whom the office is a central and convenient location.

Some citizens believe the closure is related to the COVID-19 pandemic; KRDO NewsChannel 13 has contacted DMV officials and is waiting for a response.

To replace some of the services provided by the office, a 24-hour kiosk was installed outside the entrance to Centennial Hall, on Cascade Avenue.

However, the kiosk occasionally doesn't work properly, or at all; an "Out of Order" sign was placed on the machine Monday.

The office closure is inconvenient for citizens who take time out of their day, or plan ahead, to conduct business there; they also are frustrated that the closure isn't mentioned on the DMV's website.

The county has a total of 11 DMV office or kiosk locations.