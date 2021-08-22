Fatal crash blocks Highway 24 in both directions east of Peyton

Top Stories

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is reporting that Highway 24 is blocked in both directions between Smith Ranch Road and Log Road North, just east of Peyton.

CSP confirmed that three vehicles are involved, one of them is a motorcycle. One person died from this accident and several others were transported to local hospitals.

CSP is asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area for now. There is no estimated time of reopening Highway 24 right now as crews work to clean a fuel spill related to the crash.

#US24 eastbound/westbound: Crash between Smith Ranch Rd and Log Rd North. The highway is blocked, use alternate route. https://t.co/78dIaXvWmy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 22, 2021

For more information about current road hazards, click here.

The is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more.