Fatal crash leaves Colorado Springs family searching for lost dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help in the search for a missing dog after a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened on August 11, 2021, on Academy Blvd and Academy Cr. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian victim was walking her dog, Hershey. In the chaos of the crash the dog ran away.

LOST DOG: Adult Male Pitbill, "Hershey"

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted that the victim's family wants to take in the dog if it can be found. Hershey is an adult, male Pitbull. He may or may not be wearing a collar.

The Colorado Springs Police posted on multiple social media outlets, "if anyone has seen Hershey, or has any information, please contact CSPD Detective Giannini"

Detective Giannini's direct contact information is William.Giannini@ColoradoSprings.gov