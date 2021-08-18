Colorado Springs Police need help finding kidnapping victim

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are looking for information about a kidnapping that happened Sunday evening at a hotel near Highway 24 in the west side of town.

According to CSPD, officers got a report of a kidnapping that happened at the Rodeway Inn on Ore Mill Road. The victim was described as a white woman standing about 5'1", and she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants with a white stripe down the leg, and no shoes.

CSPD says the victim was "forced into the vehicle against her will by the driver," who was described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build.

CSPD says the suspect vehicle is a mid-2000s model Dodge Durango with a "distinctive ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached." See the above picture.

If you have information about the incident, you're urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or call anonymously at 719-634-STOP.