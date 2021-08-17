Death investigation underway at Otis Park in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led to one person's death at Otis Park Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but police blocked off an area near the playground of Otis Park, which is on Iowa Ave. in the Knob Hill neighborhood.

One body was still at the scene as of 10 a.m., according to a KRDO photographer.

