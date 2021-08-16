Drivers keep falling off Captain D’s drive-thru in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some customers at a Captain D's restaurant are getting more than food at the drive-thru window; they're also getting their vehicles stuck by taking a wrong turn out.

This phenomenon happens occasionally at the restaurant on Fillmore Street, just west of Union Boulevard.

Facebook

Employees say the situation happened twice Sunday; instead of turning left at the drive-thru window and following the lane onto Fillmore, vehicles turned right, went over a curb became stuck on a three-foot concrete ledge above the sidewalk.

In most cases, a tow truck has is summoned to get the vehicle back on the ground, but sometimes people will push the vehicles out of harm's way.

KRDO

Vehicles make the wrong turn despite signs clearly indicating the proper direction, although the store owner says those signs are often knocked down by drivers.

KRDO

There's a difference of opinion about how often this situation happens; the owner says it occurs fewer than a dozen times a year, but witnesses say it's been a common sight for a decade or more.

One resident has created a Captain D's Drive-Thru Survivors page on Facebook that has gathered more than 800 members in two days; members post photos of and share stories of similar incidents at the location.

The page creator says it's a humorous look at how often drivers make the wrong turn in the drive-thru, but the page is likely more embarrassing to the victims.

KRDO

The owner says city codes limit what he can do to change the layout of his property and help drivers avoid going over the ledge; his advice to drivers is to simply pay closer attention.