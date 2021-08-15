Three men rob victim at gunpoint, fled in car

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three men robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday morning at around 2:00 a.m. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the scene near Airport Road and Circle Drive, just east of Memorial Park.

The three criminals fled the area in a car. Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle and used a "force stop method to disable the car," according to Lieutenant Blackwell.

Two men were taken into custody, Mark Garcia and Emiliano Garcia. The third suspect was able to evade the police.

However, CSPD says they were able to get information about the identity of the third suspect. Police are still investigating the incident.