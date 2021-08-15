Old Colorado City Car Cruise raises funds for Alzheimer’s Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Old Colorado City Car Cruise on Saturday helped support the Alzheimer's Association. Near Bancroft Park, the "Cars and Coffee" event was put on by Ace Entertainment for its second year.

Jedidiah Brockett, a Marketing Director with Ace Entertainment says, "I think the reception has been so great just because Alzheimer's has been that terrible. I don't get too many people walking up to me at the table that says they haven't had somebody affected by Alzheimer's or they don't know someone or have a relative who has succumbed to this disease."

Cars cruised down Colorado Avenue from Old Colorado City through Manitou Springs.

The group plans to host an Old Colorado City Car Show soon.