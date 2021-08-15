Mountain biker injured at Helen Hunt Falls, emergency rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a trail rescue in the Helen Hunt Falls area.
Firefighters, along with El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado, are working to help an injured bike rider.
The bike rider will be transported to a local hospital via lifeline helicopter, according to CSFD.
