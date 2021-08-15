Skip to Content
today at 11:15 AM
Mountain biker injured at Helen Hunt Falls, emergency rescue

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a trail rescue in the Helen Hunt Falls area.

Firefighters, along with El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado, are working to help an injured bike rider.

The bike rider will be transported to a local hospital via lifeline helicopter, according to CSFD.

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

