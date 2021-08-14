Skip to Content
Partial I-25 Northbound lane closures due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a crash has closed down part of I-25 northbound. The crash is between exit 149 and 150, Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

CDOT sent out a tweet at around 7:00 Saturday morning, saying, "Watch for emergency responders. Use closures and slower speeds."

Colorado Springs police say the left and center lanes of the interstate are closed.

