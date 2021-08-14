Partial I-25 Northbound lane closures due to crash

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a crash has closed down part of I-25 northbound. The crash is between exit 149 and 150, Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

CDOT sent out a tweet at around 7:00 Saturday morning, saying, "Watch for emergency responders. Use closures and slower speeds."

#I25 northbound: Crash between Exit 149 - Woodmen Road and Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard. Watch for emergency responders to a crash at mile point 150 northbound. Possible lane closure, use caution and slower speeds. https://t.co/NDQ7o4soRX — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 14, 2021

Colorado Springs police say the left and center lanes of the interstate are closed.