Poor road conditions in El Paso County catch attention of volunteer advisory group

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A member of the county's 12-person Highway Advisory Commission is speaking out on the revelation earlier this week regarding substandard road conditions.

Joe Knieb is an at-large member of the group appointed by county commissioners to provide guidance on policies and issues affecting the county's public works department.

On Friday morning, Knieb called KRDO NewsChannel 13 to express his concern about results of a survey released Tuesday, that 62% of county paved and gravel roads are in poor condition or worse.

"County public works does a great job but they're simply overwhelmed," he said. "We need to do something about this. I've had four phone calls from people who are shocked by this and asked me if I knew about it."

Knieb seemed to support doing what county commissioners have ruled out -- asking voters for a tax increase to finance additional road repairs, similar to the 2C paving program in Colorado Springs.

"I think it's time for the voters to step up and help out," he said.

