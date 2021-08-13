Colorado AG plans crackdown on fake COVID vaccine cards

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state’s top attorney is warning there could be serious consequences for anyone who creates or presents a forged COVID-19 vaccine card.

“You’re committing a crime. We need people to know about that,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “There are prosecutions already starting in parts of the U.S. on this. We’re on the lookout for whether there will be them here in Colorado as well.”

Companies and universities are increasingly requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or attendance. Weiser says the state is working with major companies like Amazon and eBay to flag the sale of fake vaccination cards.

According to the attorney general, no fake cards have been found in Colorado so far. But he warns if someone is caught in the act, there could be major consequences.

“If someone creates a fake vaccination card, they’re violating both state law and federal law.”

The attorney general's office recommends notifying law enforcement immediately if you suspect someone is selling or showing a forged record.

“If you find someone with a forged card, something doesn’t look right, please notify law enforcement," said Weiser. "We need to have serious accountability here and that starts with law enforcement.”