Next steps outlined for repairing substandard roads in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After Tuesday's report showing that nearly two-thirds of the county's paved and gravel roads are in poor condition or worse, the issue becomes determining the cost, funding source and time needed to make repairs.

With a $37 million overall public works budget, limited funding is available to make widespread repairs in a relatively short time period.

County commissioners are discussing whether to ask voters this fall to retain $15 million in surplus tax revenue, with an undetermined amount allocated to road repairs.

Commissioners said Thursday that federal funding -- for COVID-19 pandemic recovery or a proposed infrastructure bill in Congress -- either isn't intended for roads or hasn't been adequately explained.

Commissioners have ruled out asking for voters to approve a tax increase to fund road upgrades, similar to what Colorado Springs has done since 2015.

City voters recently renewed that tax for a second five-year period, to continue expanded street paving.