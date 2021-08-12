Next steps outlined for repairing substandard roads in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After Tuesday's report showing that nearly two-thirds of the county's paved and gravel roads are in poor condition or worse, the issue becomes determining the cost, funding source and time needed to make repairs.
With a $37 million overall public works budget, limited funding is available to make widespread repairs in a relatively short time period.
County commissioners are discussing whether to ask voters this fall to retain $15 million in surplus tax revenue, with an undetermined amount allocated to road repairs.
Commissioners said Thursday that federal funding -- for COVID-19 pandemic recovery or a proposed infrastructure bill in Congress -- either isn't intended for roads or hasn't been adequately explained.
Commissioners have ruled out asking for voters to approve a tax increase to fund road upgrades, similar to what Colorado Springs has done since 2015.
City voters recently renewed that tax for a second five-year period, to continue expanded street paving.
Comments
1 Comment
“After Tuesday’s report showing that nearly two-thirds of the county’s paved and gravel roads are in poor condition or worse . . .”
.
That report is from 2018. What has been going on over the past 3 years? Have the county commissioners done anything towards mitigating the horrible road conditions?