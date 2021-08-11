Police shut down neighborhood kickball game, cite two adults in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people in the historic Old North End area face charges of obstructing or interfering with traffic in connection with organizing a weekly street kickball game.

The game, involving families and kids, started in 2017 and has been played on the north end of Tejon Street where it dead-ends at Penrose Hospital -- an area that participants said has little traffic.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Independent

However, police said that they have responded to neighbors complaints during the past few months about the game being disruptive and potentially causing damage to yards and vehicles, along with concerns about players being hit by passing vehicles.

The game is played Mondays during the summer and involves dozens of people, but police said that they shut down the game this week for the third time after previously issuing friendly warnings.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Independent

"We've been trying to work with the neighborhood for several months," said Lt. Jim Sokolik, of the Colorado Springs Police Department. "We found that most of the kickball players don't even live in that block. At times, there's up to 100 people there."

The two adults cited for violating a city ordinance also could face more serious charges of child abuse or contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said, if the game continues in the street.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum (below) was present at Monday's game but so far hasn't responded to KRDO NewsChannel 13's request for comment.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Independent

Police have advised the kickball group to play in a park, or obtain a special-use event to continue playing in the street; the permit would cost $300 every week the group plays.

Kickball participants and opponents said that they have tried, unsuccessfully, to resolve the matter.