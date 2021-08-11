Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.
Police have blocked southbound Academy Boulevard near Constitution Ave. due to the crash. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
Police tell KRDO one person was taken to the hospital and was reportedly in critical condition. We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.
A pedestrian was hit on southbound North Academy and Academy Circle. We can see a shopping cart and a handbag in the middle of the road. COS police and traffic investigators are on scene. More updates at noon on @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/Oy3KmCbwBV— Mia Villanueva (@MiaKRDO) August 11, 2021
