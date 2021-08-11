Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:34 AM

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.

Police have blocked southbound Academy Boulevard near Constitution Ave. due to the crash. It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Police tell KRDO one person was taken to the hospital and was reportedly in critical condition. We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.

Colorado Springs / Local News / News / Traffic

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Let me guess, another jaywalker. Jaywalkers are almost as bad as cyclists thinking the MTC laws they violate will automatically protect them from an auto accident. auto v. ped or auto v. cyclist wins every time; be smart avoid comingling different types of traffic, unless in specifically designated areas, like a crosswalk, or a trailhead parking lot.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content