CDOT: I-70 reopening through Glenwood Canyon this Saturday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a disastrous mudslide cut off a portion of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that the road would reopen this Saturday.

Polis made the announcement during a visit to the I-70 corridor Wednesday morning and said there is still extensive work that needs to be done over the next four days.

The state has received $11.6 million in emergency relief aid from the Federal Highway Administration so far to help with the cleanup and further mitigation. CDOT says crews have removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.

The closure of I-70 caused havoc over the past weekend as vehicles faced an hours-long detour, but some large vehicles also got stuck on mountain passes in attempts to bypass the road. Independence Pass was also briefly shut down to prevent heavy traffic through the mountain road.

“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the western slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” Polis said in a statement. “As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation.”