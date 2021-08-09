Strong city budget in Colorado Springs could help provide more wildfire prevention resources

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last fall's Bear Creek Fire proved the importance of wildfire prevention and mitigation, and now voters can help provide more resources for that purpose.

Firefighters said that prior wildfire mitigation -- clearing out and removing excess fuels near residential areas -- reduced the risk of damage in that fire.

At Monday's City Council work session, Mayor John Suthers and Fire Chief Randy Royal will ask for a question to be placed on the November ballot, asking voters to allow the city to retain an expected $20 million in excess revenue for 2021.

The money would be used for local and regional wildfire prevention and mitigation.

Under the TABOR Amendment (Taxpayer Bill of Rights), the city must ask voters for permission to keep excess revenue or refund it to voters.

The $20 million is available because the city's budget is benefitting from large increases in tax revenue, a trend that's expected to continue in 2022.

Charae McDaniel, the city's chief financial officer, said that the largest increase is reflected by an 85% occupancy rate in hotels and motels -- the highest percentage in the state.