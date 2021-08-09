Colorado Springs man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A victim's quick text to 911 while her alleged assailant was asleep is what led to Colorado Springs police making an arrest for kidnapping and sexual assault this past weekend.

Colorado Springs Police say 29-year-old, Saul Bujanda, had been in a brief relationship with a woman but began stalking her when that relationship ended. Then late Friday, Bujanda went to the victim's apartment and broke in while she wasn't home, police say.

When the victim returned to her home, Bujanda "confronted her about her new boyfriend," beat her, and then sexually assaulted her, according to a police report. CSPD says Bujanda then took the victim from her home and drove her to his place, holding her against her will for about 10 hours.

Police say that while Bujanda committed more sexual assaults while holding her against her will. Eventually, Bujanda fell asleep, and the victim was able to text 911 to ask for help.

CSPD arrived at the residence near 4800 Garden Trail and helped get the victim out of the home while other officers took Bujanda into custody.

Bujanda faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, and second-degree assault.

KRDO reached out to the public defender's office but we weren't able to get information on Bujanda's attorney for comment.