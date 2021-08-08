Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect vehicle

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer.

INFORMATION REQUESTED



If you have any information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle, please call the Pueblo Police Department, specifically Officer Villanueva at (719) 553-3340.

