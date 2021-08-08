Haleigh Washington, USA Women’s Volleyball wins gold

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado native, Haleigh Washington, who is on the USA Volleyball team wins her first gold medal in Tokyo.

A tweet from USA Volleyball says, "The U.S. Women’s National Team makes HISTORY bringing home its FIRST Olympic gold medal!"

Credit: @USAVollyeball

The 25-year-old went to Doherty High School in Colorado Springs and studied at Pennsylvania State University.

Washington is the oldest of three siblings and was named the 2013 Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year. The volleyball player started playing professionally in Italy in 2018.