29-year-old man arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 29-year-old man, Saul Bujanda, has been arrested for sexual assault in Colorado Springs.

The suspect and victim were in a 6-month relationship, which ended a month ago. The man accused of sexual assault was stalking his ex, and broke into her home Friday night.

The 29-year-old man confronted her about her new boyfriend, then began assaulting her, and forcibly brought her to his home, where he held her against her will for 10 hours, and sexually assaulted her several more times.

Once the suspect fell asleep, the woman called 911. Patrol officers from Colorado Springs Police Department arrived on scene, removed the victim from the situation and took the suspect into custody.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault Investigation team was notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

Bujanda was arrested for First Degree Burglary, First Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Assault and Second Degree Assault.