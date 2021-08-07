Missing: Police search for 10-year-old boy from Aurora

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a 10-year old boy, Christian Aaron Navarro-Bueso. He may go by the name Aaron. The missing person's alert was sent out this morning. He was last seen in Aurora near the 100 block of North Cimarron Circle around 5 pm Friday evening.

Navarro-Bueso has brown hair, brown eyes. He is 4'08" and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, light blue shorts, and black sandals.

If you know anything about the 10-year-old's whereabouts, please contact the police immediately at 9-1-1 or (303) 6237-3100.