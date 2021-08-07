Governor Polis honors purple heart recipients in Colorado today

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis honored our nation's Purple Heart Recipients today, on National Purple Heart Day, August 7th.

“Purple Heart recipients put their lives on the line to protect our country, their fellow Americans and our freedoms. I’m proud that many Purple Heart recipients call Colorado home. Our state is indebted to their unwavering commitment to protect our state and our nation,” said Governor Polis.

In May, Governor Polis passed a bill that gives purple heart recipients free entry to any of Colorado’s 42 state parks or recreation areas.

