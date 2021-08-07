Crash causes flooding, road closure at Academy and Pikes Peak Avenue

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning at 4 a.m., a car crashed at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The single-car crash caused a water main break and flooding in the area.

As of this morning, westbound traffic on Pikes Peak and Academy is closed. One lane of traffic remains open for northbound traffic on Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs police officers with the Sand Creek Division say to expect closures for a few hours while debris is removed from the road.