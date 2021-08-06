Merchants, residents, tourists adjust to major infrastructure projects in Manitou Springs

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The past decade has been hectic in Manitou Springs, with a major wildfire, flooding, the COVID-19 pandemic and now two major infrastructure projects during the busy summer tourist season.

The MAPS improvement project started last fall to upgrade the west end of Manitou Avenue from Park Avenue to Serpentine Drive.

Included in the upgrades are new curbs, medians, road resurfacing, placing overhead utility lines underground and installing sidewalks and ramps that meet federal disability standards.

The project will cost nearly $4 million, financed mostly with federal money and partly by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax.

However, the improvements are accompanied by dust, construction mess, traffic congestion, noise and what some merchants say has been lost sales because of difficult access by customers.

Yet some business owners say the construction hasn't affected them much because while it may discourage local customers, it hasn't stopped tourists from coming in.

Another project is the partial demolition of the Hiawatha Gardens complex along Fountain Creek just east of City Hall. The city is demolishing additions to the original dance hall that were made between 1921 and 1955 and have become structurally unsound over the years.

The city will keep the dance hall, built in 1900, and have created a task force to determine the best future use for it. Debris has been removed recently and flood mitigation work was completed.

One possibility often recommended by the public is to convert the facility into a “mobility hub” to serve local transit, parking, cyclist and pedestrian needs.

The task force expects to make a final recommendation to the City Council this fall.

The PPRTA tax is financing the $175,000 cost of the partial demolition.