CDOT and Legends Rock Bar surprising bar scene tonight with DUI reminder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Legends Rock Bar to increase awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 6th, people will get a surprise at the bar with a photo booth that has a "mug shot" filter. It's a safety reminder to increase public awareness of the consequences of a DUI to deliver a message in a unique way.

CDOT says, "The surprise mugshot will emphasize how quickly a person’s night can be altered by the choice to drive impaired and serve as a creative reminder to always arrange for a sober ride."

Already 102 lives have been lost this year due to drunk driving. Over the past five years, the month with the highest impaired driving crashes and fatalities in Colorado has been June, July, or August.

A DUI can result in up to one year in jail, license suspension, and more than $13,500 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance costs.