Salvation Army Fountain Valley hosts free event, “Camp Away From Camp”

Top Stories

The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps will host a Camp Away From Camp event today, Thursday, August

5th from 1pm-4pm. The event will have archery, a slip and slide, a bounce house and many other

entertaining outdoor activities.

The Salvation Army Fountain Valley location is located at 208 Cunningham Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80911, near Sproul Junior High School.

According to a press release from the Salvation army, it will be their last event before the start of the school year.

The goal is to give families in need a good way to celebrate the end of summer and give the camp experience to kids who normally couldn't afford it. .

The Salvation Army High Peak camp staff will be there serving hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy and other goodies to families – free of charge!

Donations are needed to continue to build The Salvation Army's community programs in lower Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security and Widefield areas.

To donate, visit TSAFV.org and click on “DONATE TO THIS COMMUNITY.”