Proposed commercial project in Monument raises concern from residents

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Town officials are considering a proposal to build a large commercial development but many residents are concerned about its potential negative impacts on the small but growing community.

The project, officially called the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District, would be located on 170 acres just west of Interstate 25, bordered by Highway 105 to the north, Baptist Road to the south, Old Denver Highway to the west and I-25 to the east.

Six warehouses of varying sizes would be built on the site, along with reportedly 1,400 parking spaces and loading docks.

The project also would require an estimated $21 million in infrastructure improvements, including $6 million in road-related improvements, that likely would be financed by voters approving a property tax increase in November.

A group of citizens under the names of Save Monument and Save the Trail has formed to oppose the project, citing concerns about noise, pollution, increased trucking traffic, property values, safety and the project crossing the popular Santa Fe Trail three times.

Opponents say that the project would affect the Pastimes, Santa Fe Trails and Trails End neighborhoods.

Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, the Monument Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing about creating a district and service plan for the project area.

Other key meetings regarding the project are scheduled for Aug. 11 before the Monument Planning Commission, and Sept. 7 at the Board of Trustees meeting.