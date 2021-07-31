Heavy rain brings widespread flash flooding to Colorado Springs area Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The weekend got off to a soggy start for drivers trying to navigate through heavy rain and flash flooding during late afternoon and early evening Saturday.

The storm brought more widespread flooding than the isolated flooding in the city July 4.

One of the worst areas for flooding -- Arrawanna Street, next to Fargo's Pizza -- lived up to its reputation again as several feet of water accumulated near a storm sewer and even covered part of the restaurant parking lot.

A family briefly became stuck in their vehicle while trying to drive through the high water but the family members eventually pushed their vehicle out.

While pushing the vehicle, the driver tried -- in vain -- to wave off other drivers who splashed into the flooded street and successfully drove through it. Most drivers, however, detoured around the area.

Another notorious area for flooding is the three-way intersection of Siferd Boulevard and Date Street, near the major intersection of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway and along Shooks Run Creek; but the risk of stranded vehicles and rescues has been eliminated by closure gates that are used to keep traffic out.

Significant street flooding also was reported along Galley Road near Citadel Mall, Fountain Boulevard near Circle Drive, 8th Street near Moreno Avenue and Highway 115 at Cheyenne Meadows Road.

The heavy rain may have been a factor in a two-car crash on the westbound MLK bypass; information about injuries wasn't available but police closed off that section of the bypass to conduct an accident investigation.

Lightning may have damaged a transformer that briefly knocked out power in an around the Skyway neighborhood on the city's southwest side; power appeared to be restored by 8 p.m.

More rain is expected overnight Saturday.