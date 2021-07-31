Celebrate Colorado Day with free entrance to state parks

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Sunday, August 1st is Colorado Day, which means you can get free entrance to all of Colorado's State Parks on Monday.

Please note: While Colorado celebrates its birthday on Sunday, August 1st, the state park's free entrance will be on Monday, August 2nd.

Colorado has 42 state parks, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has narrowed down a list of some great ones to visit, here.

Governor Jared Polis invites all Coloradans to safely celebrate Colorado Day.

“Happy Birthday, Colorado! The past year has been challenging but as a state, we have remained resilient. There's so much to celebrate in Colorado, from more than 70% of Coloradans rolling up their sleeves to get the safe and effective vaccine to our economy roaring back even stronger from this pandemic. I encourage everyone to celebrate Colorado Day responsibly, whether that’s by visiting one of the 42 beautiful state parks completely free on August 2nd, by visiting a local small business, or taking a moment to pause and reflect. Our state has it all, and I encourage every Coloradan to get out there and enjoy it.”