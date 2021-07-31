Backpack Bash: Free school supplies across 3 locations Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, July 31st, COSILoveYou, and Pikes Peak United Way will host the first weekend of the “Backpack Bash”. The Backpack Bash is a citywide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. This includes backpacks filled with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival-style setting.

This Saturday, July 31st, thousands of backpacks will be distributed to families at Sierra High School (Southeast), Mountain Springs Church (East), and Pikes Peak Christian Church (Widefield). On Aug 7th, the groups will host 4 additional locations.

All Backpack Bash locations will be handing out FREE back-to-school supplies from 9 am-1 pm. Parents simply have to have their kids with them to receive items. Additionally, each location will have a variety of supportive services. For example, El Paso County Health will be administering back-to-school vaccinations and the COVID vaccine to eligible families at the Sierra High School location. Vaccinations simply require shot records and identification. All services are FREE to attendees.

Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all locations:

Southeast: Sierra High School at 2250 Jet Wing Dr., both walk-up and drive-thru

East: Mountain Springs Church at 7345 Adventure Way, walk-up only

Widefield: Pikes Peak Christian Church at 4955 Bradley Rd., drive-thru only

For all info regarding the Backpack Bash and attendance details, please visit backpackbash.com