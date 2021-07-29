Pueblo Police, SWAT work to arrest homicide suspect

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police and SWAT officers were called to an area near Craig and 11th Streets for a barricaded person inside their vehicle Thursday morning, and police say the person is a suspect in a homicide earlier this week.

According to an update from Pueblo Police's spokesperson, the suspect is wanted in connection with a man's death earlier this week on E. City Center Drive. On Tuesday, the victim was found dead among a pile of trash behind a home.

By about 11:45 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody. He hasn't been identified yet.

We're working on getting more information. Check back for updates.