Colorado Springs Parks & Recreation shows measures taken to conserve water, reduce usage costs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a limited budget, growing needs, drought and an ever-present demand for water, the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is taking steps to reduce its "water footprint."

In recent years, the department has replaced Kentucky bluegrass with native grasses in parks and on medians; native grasses are more drought-resistant and need less water.

Replacing grass with artificial turf on heavily-used athletic fields is another strategy being used, as well as xeriscaping (natural landscaping) and other landscaping to replace grass in some areas.

Parks & Rec also is investing more in technology to water grass more efficiently by monitoring water usage and reducing waste.

The department spent $515,000 in 2019 and 2020 on replacing irrigation systems, but nearly two-thirds of its systems are 30 years old or more and replacing those outdated systems will cost an estimated $6.7 million -- a process that will take 60 years with current funding levels.

That situation is partly why the department will ask voters in November to approve a slight sales tax increase to pay for a backlog of maintenance and other needs.

Parks & Rec also plans to build or upgrade parks that incorporate some or all of these amenities. Examples are the newer Venezia Park on the city's northeast side, and the current renovation of Panorama Park on the southeast side.

The city budgeted around $4.7 million for parks watering in 2020 and used 98% of that amount, although some areas needed more than the amount of water allocated.

In several previous years, Parks & Rec had to apply for state grants to cover watering costs later in the season.