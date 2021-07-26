Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:27 AM

Rollover crash blocks Cimarron near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two cars were left side-by-side on their sides after a crash that blocked Cimarron Street Monday morning in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection at Wahsatch Ave. It's not clear what led to the crash at this time.

You can keep updated on traffic conditions at www.krdo.com/traffic.

Information about injuries wasn't given. We're working on getting more details.

Local News / News / Traffic

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content