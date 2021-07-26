Rollover crash blocks Cimarron near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two cars were left side-by-side on their sides after a crash that blocked Cimarron Street Monday morning in Colorado Springs.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection at Wahsatch Ave. It's not clear what led to the crash at this time.
Information about injuries wasn't given. We're working on getting more details.
Comments
4 Comments
Looks like cimmaron and sahwatch, not wahsatch
You’re much closer, but ANB Bank is on the corner of Cimarron and Cascade Ave.
“Two cars were left side-by-side on their sides . . .”
.
Looks like the latest way of parallel parking.
Alcohol and / or speed may have been a factor…