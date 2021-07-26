Peterson, Schriever, Cheyenne Mountain take on new Space Force names

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever AFB and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are being renamed to better reflect their role in the U.S. Space Force.

The three locations will adopt the monikers Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. The three installations are home to vital parts of the nation's space control, surveillance and command missions.

Monday, July 26th, a ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. to reflect the name changes.

John Raymond, chief of space operations, will preside over the ceremony, along with USSF Col. Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander.

This action is part of the overall initiative by the Department of the Air Force to establish a unique identity and culture within the U.S. Space Force, the nation's newest military branch, and more accurately reflect the important space missions performed by Guardians stationed there.

Peterson is home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7; Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9; and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions.