Man from Walsenburg dies in crash near Rye

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol says a 41-year-old man from Walsenburg died Monday morning in a crash just off Highway 165 near Rye.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the Ent Credit Union on Mt. Baldy Drive. First responders found the driver had died at the scene. The driver hasn't been identified yet.

Investigators with CSP say the driver was going east in a Toyota Tundra when he lost control in a curve and rolled the truck several times off the north side of the road.

CSP says alcohol is "being investigated as a possible contributing factor," but no other details were given.