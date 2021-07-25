Shots fired in business parking lot on Academy Boulevard

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People in two vehicles shot at each other in a business parking lot early Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs.

Officers heard the gunshots from a nearby business in the area of 2100 Academy Place, just South of Palmer Park in East Colorado Springs. There was obvious damage to other vehicles. It's believed that three individuals were involved.

During the investigation, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.

Colorado Springs Police officer said, "Initially, an un-related vehicle was observed leaving the shooting scene firing rounds upwards from the passenger window by arriving officers. Officers engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit that was later terminated. The vehicle was later reported involved in a traffic collision with its owner and the investigation later determined the vehicle was not to be involved in the initial reported shooting at this time. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle."