Christmas in July Ring Sunday at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance announces the first-ever Christmas in July Ring, on Sunday, July 25th at 2:15 and 3:15 at the bandshell in Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Approximately 40 handbell musicians from across Colorado Springs will join in flash-mob fashion on the bandshell stage under the direction of Kevin McChesney, nationally known handbell composer, and conductor, to present a variety of well-known and loved Christmas tunes to get you thinking about the holiday season which is just around the corner.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Begun in 1983 to bring together hundreds of handbell musicians with the general public, the Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance received its 501(c)(3) designation in May 2014.