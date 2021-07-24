Rawlings Library hosts 2021 Americans with Disabilities Act celebration

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keynote speaker Chris Layne, Ms. Wheelchair Colorado of 2020, will welcome attendees to the annual Americans with Disabilities Act Celebration, held in conjunction with the Rawlings Library, on Saturday, July 24 from 9-3. The theme this year is "Disability Pride: Moving Forward."



The Celebration features three tracks: Youth, Accessibility, and Aging and Disability. In the Youth track, educational and other resources for disabled youth, moving forward to different stages of life, and life lessons will be shared and discussed with audience members.



Moving forward in a variety of life situations is addressed in the Accessibility track. Ways to advocate for yourself, transportation accessibility issues, and access to the outdoors are all featured.

Organizers say, "We are particularly excited to have the Lockwood Foundation here to demonstrate how they give rides in their TrailRider chairs to enable people with mobility impairments to climb mountain trails and access other remote areas they could not reach otherwise. The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center isn't alone in offering adapted skiing and snowboarding programs for people with disabilities, and many other outdoor wilderness recreation opportunities, with special services for our disabled veterans and their families. Outdoor recreation is more accessible now than it ever has been."



The Aging and Disability sessions will focus on coping with sensory losses, the effects of aging on neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy and MS, and exercise opportunities for people with disabilities. There are many resources and gadgets for people with disabilities to move forward as their challenges mount.

It also includes a virtual film festival during the event as well, and vendors of various products and services for people with disabilities will share their expertise with attendees.



Registration for the Celebration is at www.Pueblolibrary.org. Organizers ask that you register in advance since seating at each session is limited to about 25 people per room, and is required to access the film festival. Sessions will be live-streamed as well, and registration is required to access that, too. For sign language interpreters or other accommodations, call 719-561-0648 or e-mail slccom@yahoo.