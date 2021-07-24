Peak Vista prepares students for back-to-school season with care fairs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) will host three Back-to-School Care Fairs to prepare children for the new school year. Students will receive a wellness exam and any needed immunizations during their appointment. Children ages 6-18 will receive a backpack with school supplies and other health items at the end of their physical.
The Back-to-School Care Fairs are at the following Peak Vista locations:
- Health Center at Fountain Saturday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Family Health Center at Mitchell High School, Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pediatric Health Center at International Circle, Saturday, August 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each Care Fair will have fun activities for families.
Peak Vista encourages those interested to schedule an appointment by calling (719) 632-5700 or visiting peakvista.org. Appointments can be scheduled on-site at the Care Fairs, however, walk-in appointments at the Care Fair will be limited.
Comments