Colorado Springs holds Korean War Armistice Day Commemoration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Consul General (Emeritus) for the Republic of Korea in Denver, Mr. James Mcgibney, will be guest speaking at the 68th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Dutch Nelsen Chapter, Korean War Veterans Association, will be held in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on Saturday, July 24th at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held in front of the "ring of honor" in Memorial Park.

The program includes an ensemble from the 4th infantry division and Fort Carson band playing patriotic music. Wreaths will be presented in front of the Korean War Monument to honor those who served in the war, those killed in action, and those who remain missing in action.