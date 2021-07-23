Suspect accused of posing as 17-year-old and sexually assaulting child

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 23-year-old man from Fountain posed as a 17-year-old to meet a 14-year-old girl online before sexually assaulting her in person, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said in a news release sent Friday that Christian Michael Banks was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to CSPD, Banks allegedly posed as a teenager and contacted the 14-year-old girl online, and at some point they arranged a meeting in person. At that point, Banks allegedly "sexually assaulted the victim."

According to Colorado Court records, the incident is alleged to have happened in April of this year. No private attorney was listed for Banks.

CSPD said Banks was arrested at a home on Southmoor Drive with the help of Fountain Police.

