Sneak peek of Colorado Springs’ 150th-anniversary parade float

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, KRDO got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of one of the main COS 150: Downtown Celebration "Parade through Time" floats.

The float, called “America the Beautiful,” highlights Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain. The float is being constructed by GE Johnson Special Projects. It is one of more than 60 parade entries in the “Parade Through Time” at the downtown celebration that will highlight key moments in Colorado Springs' history.

The parade is scheduled to go down Tejon Street from 11 a.m. - noon on July 31 and will be immediately followed by the COS 150 Festival. That festival is happening at Vermijo Avenue, from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

For more information on the festivities, click here.