Crews battle structure fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police shut down a portion of 30th Street Friday night while fire crews battle a structure fire.

At 8:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced crews were on the scene of a working fire at 2920 W. Pikes Peake Avenue.

At the scene, Engine 5 reported heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

CSPD closed 30th St. between Kiowa and Pikes Peak just after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.