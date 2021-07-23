Crews battle structure fire in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police shut down a portion of 30th Street Friday night while fire crews battle a structure fire.
At 8:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced crews were on the scene of a working fire at 2920 W. Pikes Peake Avenue.
At the scene, Engine 5 reported heavy fire coming from the front of the home.
CSPD closed 30th St. between Kiowa and Pikes Peak just after 9 p.m.
This is a developing story.
