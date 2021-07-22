Popular Horsethief Falls Trail near Pikes Peak at center of dispute between property owner, Forest Service

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Locke has decided, for now, against posting No Trespassing signs on part of his property where a popular U.S. Forest Service hiking trail crosses.

Locke had posted a sign alerting hikers that a segment of the Horsethief Falls Trail on 76 feet of his property would be blocked after June 15 to keep trespassers out; he gave no specifics about why.

As of Monday, however, Locke changed his mind but said that he may still block that part of the trail if he and the Forest Service are unable to resolve the situation.

"I want to avoid closing the trail but I have been trying for (two) years to get this resolved and the Forest Service just cannot seem to make a compromise," Locke wrote recently in an email to Friends of the Peak, a local organization that maintains several trails and is trying to expand the trail network around Pikes Peak. "Everything is cordial for now but I have lost patience in trying to resolve a very simple situation."

Friends president Steve Bremner confirmed Thusday that Locke wants the Forest Service to agree to a land swap, in which Locke would allow hikers on the trail across his property in exchange for a 150-foot parcel in the Pike National Forest.

Locke would build a cabin for his daughter on the parcel if he acquires it, Bremner said.

However, the Forest Service appears reluctant to swap land in the matter, saying that such a deal wouldn't benefit the general public.

In a release issued Thursday, the Forest Service revealed that it's considering several options -- including leasing the section of Locke's property at issue, and creating a detour around his property.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has tried to contact Locke but hadn't received a response as of early Thursday afternoon.

The trail, which starts along Highway 67 near Cripple Creek, dates back to the late 1800s and is know for its scenic beauty; it includes a park, a waterfall and the Pancake Rocks formation.