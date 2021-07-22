Four new businesses celebrate grand openings in downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four new businesses in downtown Colorado Springs are celebrating a grand opening on Thursday, July 22nd. Storefront business growth has been on a record-setting pace in the city center this year despite the challenges of 2020. Ribbon cuttings and grand openings include Tejon Eatery, the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, Brakeman's Burgers / Track Ten Urban Kitchen, and Till.

Tejon Eatery, a new food hall with nine restaurant options and two full-service bars, will open at 19 N. Tejon St. The first food hall in the core of Downtown includes a sidewalk patio and roll-up doors to second-story balcony dining as well as 15 TVs for sports coverage, live entertainment, and private event space. Five of the restaurants will open July 22, and the additional four will open later this summer in the 28,000 sq. ft. renovated office space. The eatery will offer favorites like sandwiches, mac and cheese, barbecue, smoothies, ice cream, salads, tacos, dumplings, potstickers, and more. Opening on Thursday:

Crispy Chic

Big City Deli

Taco Taco

Mac Out

Sam’s Ice Cream & Candy Shop

Opening later: Bol, Roll It Up, 5 Star BBQ and Fresh Twist will complete the offerings at Tejon Eatery.

Located inside Tejon Eatery, the relocation and reopening of the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum also will take place at noon July 22. The free museum is home to more than 80 classic motorcycles, photos, apparel, and other memorabilia. Located on the upper level of Tejon Eatery, the museum plans a grand opening event for later this summer.

After opening in the midst of a pandemic, the Brakeman’s Burgers and Track Ten Urban Kitchen located in the historic Old Depot building at 10 S. Sierra Madre are holding their Grand Opening July 22-25. The property was artfully renovated to present a new, modern dining experience including outdoor dining space, while keeping charming historic elements and views of passing trains. The restaurants offer a year-round Kids Eat Free on Mondays and a special First Responder menu on Tuesdays. A “Grand Opening Burger” and “Grand Opening Shake” will be available at Brakeman’s, while Track Ten will offer a special cocktail and 50% off select bottles of wines through July 25. Both restaurants are offering a 10 percent discount as part of their grand opening specials.

Till restaurant, which closed its former location in northeast Colorado Springs, is opening at 616 S. Tejon St. as part of the Garden of the Gods Market & Café complex. Offering fine dining in a modern setting from executive chef Phil Griffin, the menu features European cuisine, an extensive wine bar, and specialty cocktails.

Fifteen new restaurants and/or breweries have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs in 2021, with several more expected before end of year. “We are seeing a huge demand for new businesses opening throughout Downtown, and that economic growth benefits our entire city,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership.