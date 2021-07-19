Tiny homes community planned for El Paso County; believed to be first along Colorado’s Front Range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Littleton-based company has announced plans to establish a community of tiny homes at an as-yet-undisclosed location near Colorado Springs.
The company, Life Size: Tiny Communities, anticipates opening the community next fall. Joe Callantine, the president and founder, says that the community will be the first of its kind along Colorado's Front Range.
According to the company's website, the community will be called Bonsai Village and include the following:
- +/- 30-minute commute to downtown Colorado Springs
- BYOH – Bring Your Own Home
- Access to ample nature trails on premises
- Full utility hookups
- Community Center
- Anticipated monthly lease range: $650-850
- Anticipated Fall 2022 opening
The company plans to use Bonsai Village as a model for other tiny homes communities across the country, and to make such communities more acceptable; many local zoning laws don't allow tiny homes and they've often been opposed by residents in traditional neighborhoods.
Investment communities also are available for the village.
For more information, visit: https://lifesizetinycommunities.com.
Comments
Call it what you want it is a trailer park. These tiny homes are just mobile homes that look like cabins. I have stayed in some in campgrounds and while they are nice for a week I cannot see myself living in one for a long period. Guess it takes a certain kind of person, like those that live in motorhomes.