Tiny homes community planned for El Paso County; believed to be first along Colorado’s Front Range

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Littleton-based company has announced plans to establish a community of tiny homes at an as-yet-undisclosed location near Colorado Springs.

The company, Life Size: Tiny Communities, anticipates opening the community next fall. Joe Callantine, the president and founder, says that the community will be the first of its kind along Colorado's Front Range.

According to the company's website, the community will be called Bonsai Village and include the following:

+/- 30-minute commute to downtown Colorado Springs

BYOH – Bring Your Own Home

Access to ample nature trails on premises

Full utility hookups

Community Center

Anticipated monthly lease range: $650-850

Anticipated Fall 2022 opening

The company plans to use Bonsai Village as a model for other tiny homes communities across the country, and to make such communities more acceptable; many local zoning laws don't allow tiny homes and they've often been opposed by residents in traditional neighborhoods.

Investment communities also are available for the village.

For more information, visit: https://lifesizetinycommunities.com.