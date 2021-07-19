1 taken to hospital after rollover crash near downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department had to use jaws of life to get a person out of a car that flipped over near downtown early Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Willamette and Wahsatch Ave., according to CSFD. It's not yet clear what led to the crash, but one SUV was on its roof with airbags deployed in the intersection.

CSFD got one person out of the car within minutes, and they were taken to the hospital. Information about their injuries wasn't given.

Police had the intersection blocked until the scene could be cleared. Keep updated on the KRDO Traffic map here.